Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 10, 2023

1. DSS arrests Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

2. Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

3. Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

4. ‘I’d have slapped Kwankwaso in Aso Rock,’ Ganduje blames ex-governor for Kano demolitions

The former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, fingered his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the mastermind of the ongoing demolition exercise in the state.Read more

5. June 12: Tinubu to address Nigerians Monday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians at the country’s Democracy Day celebration on Monday morning.Read more

6. Tinubu signs bill that allows states, companies to generate power

President Bola Tinubu has signed the new electricity bill into law.Read more

7. National carrier: Isa Yuguda reveals how minister chased Richard Branson out of Nigeria for personal reasons

A former aviation minister, Isa Yuguda, has disclosed that Richard Branson, the founder of British multinational venture capital conglomerate, Virgin Group, was chased out of Nigeria over disagreement on the Virgin Nigeria deal.Read more

8. Network providers send USSD withdrawal notice to banks over N120bn debt

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the network providers have sent Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) withdrawal notices to banks.Read more

9. NLC, TUC ask court to vacate order on fuel subsidy strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday asked the National Industrial Court to vacate the order restraining them from embarking on a nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy.Read more

10. Peseiro invites 23 Super Eagles stars for Sierra Leone clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has invited 23 players for next weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia.Read more

