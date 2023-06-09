Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 9, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, other G5 members in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of G5 in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more
2. APC applies for inspection of election materials at Kano tribunal
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Thursday, applied to the governorship election petition tribunal for an order to inspect materials used for the March 18 governorship poll in the state.Read more
3. Enugu governor meets Tinubu, reopens call for Kanu’s release
The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reopened the demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more
4. Tinubu signs bill on ‘uniform retirement’ age for judges in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed into law the bill on uniform retirement age for judicial officers in the country.Read more
5. Nasarawa gov explains why governors supported subsidy removal
Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said governors supported the removal of fuel subsidy thinking it will enable them to have sufficient funds to pay salaries.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
6. Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, Chief of Staff in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).Read more
7. LIRS, FIRS establish joint team to increase govt revenue
The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have revealed that both agencies will establish a Joint Audit or Investigation Team (JAIT) known as FIRS/LSBIR JAIT.Read more
8. Nigeria’s tax revenue to GDP falls below World Bank’s ratio
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed in its ‘Tax-to-GDP Ratio Revised Computation (2010-2021)’ report that Nigeria’s tax revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) is 10.86%.Read more
9. WAEC arrests over 20 exam officials for malpractice
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has arrested 20 school officials for allegedly aiding malpractice in its ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.Read more
10. Flying Eagles Arrive Nigeria after World Cup exit
After being eliminated from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in the nation.Read more
