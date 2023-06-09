Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, other G5 members in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of G5 in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. APC applies for inspection of election materials at Kano tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Thursday, applied to the governorship election petition tribunal for an order to inspect materials used for the March 18 governorship poll in the state.Read more

3. Enugu governor meets Tinubu, reopens call for Kanu’s release

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reopened the demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

4. Tinubu signs bill on ‘uniform retirement’ age for judges in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed into law the bill on uniform retirement age for judicial officers in the country.Read more

5. Nasarawa gov explains why governors supported subsidy removal

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said governors supported the removal of fuel subsidy thinking it will enable them to have sufficient funds to pay salaries.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6. Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, Chief of Staff in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).Read more

7. LIRS, FIRS establish joint team to increase govt revenue

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have revealed that both agencies will establish a Joint Audit or Investigation Team (JAIT) known as FIRS/LSBIR JAIT.Read more

8. Nigeria’s tax revenue to GDP falls below World Bank’s ratio

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed in its ‘Tax-to-GDP Ratio Revised Computation (2010-2021)’ report that Nigeria’s tax revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) is 10.86%.Read more

9. WAEC arrests over 20 exam officials for malpractice

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has arrested 20 school officials for allegedly aiding malpractice in its ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.Read more

10. Flying Eagles Arrive Nigeria after World Cup exit

After being eliminated from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in the nation.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now