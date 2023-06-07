Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INEC approves final list of candidates for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more
2. Court levies N20m fine on lawyer who filed suit against Tinubu’s inauguration, questions his competence
A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a N20 million fine against Chuks Nwachukwu, a lawyer representing five FCT citizens in a petition seeking an order to stop the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu.Read more
3. Appeal Court reserves ruling in ex-Gov Lamido’s bid to stop trial for alleged N1.35bn fraud
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved ruling in the appeal filed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, challenging his trial for alleged fraud.Read more
4. Like Kwara, Edo reduces workdays to three per week over fuel price hike
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, approved the reduction in the number of workdays for civil and public servants in the state from five to three per week.Read more
5. Obi faults petrol subsidy removal without palliative measures
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern at the Federal Government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy without palliatives for Nigerians.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 4, 2023
6. Reps order suspension of Air Nigeria operation
The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Tuesday ordered the suspension of flight operations and other actions associated with the Nigeria Air project.Read more
7. Investors in oil companies make N40.5bn as Tinubu’s reform spurs demands in the capital market
Companies operating in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have dominated trading activities in the capital market in the last week as investors mop up oil shares amid President Bola Tinubu’s reform in the sector.Read more
8. BUA cement takes on $500m debt burden to compete against Dangote
BUA Cement, owned largely by the billionaire, Rabiu Abdulsamad, has obtained a $500 million loan from international creditors, the company disclosed in a corporate filing obtained on Tuesday.Read more
9. FG evacuates another 112 Nigerians from Libya
The Federal Government Tuesday evacuated another batch of 112 Nigerians stranded in Libya.The Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.Read more
10. Benzema agrees three-year deal with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad
Karim Benzema has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Spanish giants Real Madrid.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...