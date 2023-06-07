Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC approves final list of candidates for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more

2. Court levies N20m fine on lawyer who filed suit against Tinubu’s inauguration, questions his competence

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a N20 million fine against Chuks Nwachukwu, a lawyer representing five FCT citizens in a petition seeking an order to stop the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. Appeal Court reserves ruling in ex-Gov Lamido’s bid to stop trial for alleged N1.35bn fraud

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved ruling in the appeal filed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, challenging his trial for alleged fraud.Read more

4. Like Kwara, Edo reduces workdays to three per week over fuel price hike

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, approved the reduction in the number of workdays for civil and public servants in the state from five to three per week.Read more

5. Obi faults petrol subsidy removal without palliative measures

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern at the Federal Government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy without palliatives for Nigerians.Read more

6. Reps order suspension of Air Nigeria operation

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Tuesday ordered the suspension of flight operations and other actions associated with the Nigeria Air project.Read more

7. Investors in oil companies make N40.5bn as Tinubu’s reform spurs demands in the capital market

Companies operating in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have dominated trading activities in the capital market in the last week as investors mop up oil shares amid President Bola Tinubu’s reform in the sector.Read more

8. BUA cement takes on $500m debt burden to compete against Dangote

BUA Cement, owned largely by the billionaire, Rabiu Abdulsamad, has obtained a $500 million loan from international creditors, the company disclosed in a corporate filing obtained on Tuesday.Read more

9. FG evacuates another 112 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government Tuesday evacuated another batch of 112 Nigerians stranded in Libya.The Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.Read more

10. Benzema agrees three-year deal with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Spanish giants Real Madrid.Read more

