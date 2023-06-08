APC applies for inspection of election materials at Kano tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Thursday, applied to the governorship election petition tribunal for an order to inspect materials used for the March 18 governorship poll in the state.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, is challenging s the victory of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s victory in the election over alleged irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the election having polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat Gawuna, who scored 892,705 votes in the exercise.

The petitioner asked the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election, having scored the highest number of valid votes cast in the poll.

At the resumed sitting for pre-trial, counsel for the petitioner, Mr. Nureini Jimoh (SAN), urged the court to grant his client access to inspect electoral materials used for the election.

Jimoh listed the materials to include the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, ballot papers, voter register and other facilities used by INEC across the state.

The counsel for INEC, Mr. K. C. Wisdom, told the court that the commission was only served with the process on Thursday.

Counsels for Kabir-Yusuf and NNPP, Adegboyega Awomolo and E.A Oshayomi, did not object to the application.

The three-member panel ordered all the litigants to conclude all exchange of processes on interlocutory applications before hearing would commence.

The tribunal approved 26 days for all the parties to prove their case, while 15 minutes each were stipulated for examination and cross-examination of witnesses.

The panel later adjourned sitting to June 15 for continuation of pre-trial on the admissibility or otherwise of documents and adoption of schedules of proceedings.

