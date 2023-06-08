Nasarawa Assembly appoints new principal officers

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday named principal officers for the current dispensation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, who addressed the lawmakers at the plenary, said the principal officers were picked after due consultation with the state Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He said: “Honourable Members, the principal officers were picked after our meeting and due consultation with the state working committee of our great party, APC, and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

“Those in the minority caucus were named by the minority parties in the House.

“They are Hon. Mohammed Omadefu (APC-Keana), Majority Leader, and Hon. Danladi Jatau (APC-Kokona West), Deputy Majority Leader.

“Hon. Larry Bawa (APC-Akwanga North) is the Chief Whip of the House, and Hon. Suleiman Azara (APC-Awe South), the Deputy Chief Whip.

“The Minority caucus in the House sent the list of their minority principal positions as Hon. Musa Abubakar (NNPP- Doma South) as Minority Leader, and Hon. Musa Gude (SDP-Uke/ Karshi) as Deputy Minority Leader.

“Hon. Solomon Akwashiki (SDP-Lafia Central) is the Minority Whip.”

Abdullahi urged the principal officers to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He equally appealed to the people of the state to support Governor Abdullahi Sule and the lawmakers to succeed.

The speaker also inaugurated the only female member of the House, Hajiya Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa Central) and encouraged her to uphold the oath of allegiance in the parliament.

