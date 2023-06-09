BREAKING: Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in Abuja.

He said the suspension of the CBN governor took immediate effect.

Emefiele came under scathing criticism from Nigerians over the apex bank’s poor handling of the redesign of the naira notes during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The policy caused untold hardship in the country before the Supreme Court intervened in March and extended the validity of the old naira notes till December 31.

