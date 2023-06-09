June 12: Tinubu to address Nigerians Monday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians at the country’s Democracy Day celebration on Monday morning.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to look back at the country’s march towards democracy and assess the gains as well as areas that need improvement.

According to him, the presidential broadcast will be live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms.

The statement read: “It is important to note that Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extraordinary sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

“However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian constitution.

“To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that democracy has ensued as well as areas where we need to make improvements. It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s democracy celebration is ‘Hope Reassured.’

“It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, democracy day will be low key.”

