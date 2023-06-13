Business
Nigerian govt returns Roger Brown’s work permits after Seplat’s improper immigration status allegation
The Federal Government has restored the work permit and other necessary documents of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown.
Ripples Nigeria previously reported that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) seized Brown’s work permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) and other visas for entry or stay in Nigeria.
The ministry seized the documents after allegations against Brown that he was racist to Nigerian workers and favoured foreign workers in Seplat.
Some stakeholders in Seplat accused Brown of mistreating Nigerian workers in the company, leading to a court case against Brown and other top directors in the oil and gas firm.
The seizure forced Brown to leave the country, with Seplat announcing that the CEO will operate from the office of the firm in the United Kingdom.
READ ALSO:Nigerian govt withdraws lawsuit against Seplat CEO, Roger Brown, chairman, directors
In a new development on Tuesday, Seplat said the documents have been returned to Brown, hence, the CEO can now validly enter, work, and stay in Nigeria.
“Seplat Energy is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Interior (“Ministry”) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (“NIS”) have restored the Working Permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (“CERPAC”) and other Visas for the entry or stay in Nigeria (“Immigration Documents”) of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Mr. Roger Brown.
“The Company previously announced that the Immigration Documents were withdrawn by the Ministry, following false allegations of racism, unfair prejudice, discrimination and improper immigration status made by certain individuals parading as “concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy Plc”.
“The Company cooperated fully with the verification checks conducted by the Immigration Authorities, which resulted in the restored immigration status of Roger Brown. In view of the restored Immigration Documents, Mr. Brown can now validly enter, work, and stay in Nigeria and today has resumed his position as CEO of Seplat Energy.
“The Board and Management of Seplat Energy Plc are pleased that Mr. Brown has resumed in his role as CEO, as the Company continues to make strong strides in delivering its 2023 operational targets,” the company said.
