Godwin Emefiele has been accused by George Uboh, the Chairman of the George Uboh Whistleblowers Network, of detaining him for 101 days in 2019.

Uboh claimed Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), arrested and detained him after he exposed the alleged involvement of the former CBN head in a forex scam.

He made this known on Monday while addressing the suspension and arrest of Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the weekend.

He said, “While the media is replete with reports of Emefiele’s corruption post-arrest, pre-arrest, however, no Nigerian dared criticise the Almighty Emefiele. George Uboh Whistleblowers Network (hereinafter GUWN) exposed Emefiele’s corruption regarding forex fraud of over US$3 billion via letters written to Emefiele on or about April 1, 2019.

“On May 15, 2019, the day Emefiele appeared before the Senate for screening and clearance for his second tenure, I was arrested in my Maitama office. I was detained for 101 days for defamation of Emefiele’s character.

“The then Chief Judge, FCT, Ishaq Bello refused to hear my bail application. DIG Mike Ogbizi verbally denied me bail after I fulfilled the administrative bail granted to me by his men at Force CID,” Uboh said.

Meanwhile, Uboh advised that President Bola Tinubu should collaborate with whistleblowers to enable enforcement agencies quickly solve crimes.

He said whistleblowers play a vital role in fighting corruption and they need to be protected and compensated, “We humbly request that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR direct law enforcement agencies to work with whistleblowers in order to solve crimes swifter, trace and recover mind-boggling funds stolen or trapped.

“Whistleblowers play a vital role in the fight against corruption, and it is crucial to protect them from adverse treatments and compensate them.”

