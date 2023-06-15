Lagos tribunal disqualifies Rhodes-Vivour’s witness in petition against Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governorship ePetition tribunal on Thursday disqualified a witness subpoenaed by the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, from testifying against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the March 18 election in the state.

The Chairman of the three-man tribunal committee, Justice Arum Igyen-Ashom ordered the witness, Erastus Ofoma, to step down as he could not testify in the matter.

The tribunal held that the witness’ statement on oath was uploaded out of time and outside the 21 days stipulated under the Electoral Act.

It ruled on the matter after taking submissions from counsels representing parties in the petition.

Other members of the panel are Justice Mikail Adubulahi and Justice l.P. Braimoh.

The LP candidate was represented by Dr. Olumide Ayeni (SAN).



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was represented by Mr. Eric Obigor while Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat were represented by Bode Olanipekun (SAN).

Norrison Quakers represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the proceeding.

Ayeni had earlier informed the tribunal of his intention to call the subpoenaed witness.

He said the witness had deposed to his statement on oath and served the respondents.

While INEC’s counsel, Obigor confirmed service, Olanipekun and Quakers objected to the application.

They said the witness was not one of the witnesses in the list that accompanied the petition.

INEC on March 20 declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election after he polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour and 16 other candidates in the exercise.

