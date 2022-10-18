INEC condemns clashes among party supporters, harps on adherence to Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties to steer clear of violent campaigns in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the call at the “Training Of Master Trainers On Election Technology For The 2023 General Elections,” in Abuja on Tuesday, said violent campaigns were at variance with the provisions of Electoral 2022.

Yakubu’s warning followed reports of clashes among party supporters during campaigns in some states across the country.

There were also reports that some political parties were denied access to public facilities for their campaigns in some states.

The commission, however, cautioned politicians against complicating the prevailing security situation in the country and charged them to undertake issue-based campaigns.

Read also:Again, INEC promises credible elections in 2023

Yakubu said: “Even as the Commission is working hard to ensure a credible process in the forthcoming elections, reports of clashes among parties and their supporters in some States of the country during the ongoing electioneering campaign is worrisome. So too is the reported denial of access to public facilities for parties and candidates in some States of the Federation.

“Let me caution parties and their supporters to focus on issues and steer clear of attacks on each other. These are not only violations of the Electoral Act 2022 but also negate the voluntary commitment by all political parties and candidates to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed about three weeks ago under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).

“Parties, candidates, and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country. A peaceful electioneering campaign is critical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the situation closely and will convene a meeting with leaders of political parties next week to discuss, among other issues, the imperative of peaceful campaigns and equal access to public facilities. In the same vein, the Commission will also meet with the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now