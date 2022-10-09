We have buried electoral malpractices —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has put a lasting end to the fight against rigging and all other kinds of electoral malpractices ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yakubu noted that this was made possible with the signing of the Electoral Act 2022, the Bimodal Voter Registration System and other strict steps taken ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC boss, who was represented by Chukwuemeke Ugbaoja, the Deputy Director of the Voter Education Provider, Election Monitoring and Observation, stated this during a breakfast seminar organised by the Christian Men’s Fellowship, St. James’ Anglican Church in Abuja..

According to Yakubu, “With the Electoral Act 2022, we have murdered rigging of elections in this country; we have buried it. I want to tell you with all authority that was the greatest thing that has happened to this country.

“There is no way anybody can vote two times in this country again. It is not possible. The machine is there, you bring your voter card, and they match it to the machine because your name and particulars have been configured into that machine”.

The seminar was tagged, ‘Let’s talk Politics 2.0’, with the theme, ‘2023 and beyond: leadership, politics and citizenship engagement’

The commission also added that next year’s general elections would be free, fair, credible and free of corruption.

