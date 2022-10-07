2023: INEC seeks media support to curb disinformation, fake news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday assured that the results of the general elections in 2023 will be decided by votes cast by the voters.

Yakubu also urged the media experts to support the battle against fake news while speaking at the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers’ (6th Annual Conference).

This was contained in a speech he delivered at the event in Lagos titled “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

Yakubu stated that INEC valued the support of the internet media and reminded the publishers that voting was still a multi-stakeholder exercise.

“As the Commission is doing its best to ensure a credible process, we also appeal to the media for continuous partnership.

“Managing the electoral process for credible outcome is the responsibility of all of us.

“As campaign activities get underway, the media will continue to play an important role. A lot of the activities will take place in the media of which the new media is a critical player.

“We must continue to work together against the spread of fake news, misinformation and disinformation that seek to create or exacerbate tension or de-legitimise processes and outcomes,” he said.

According to him, the media must lead a network or alliance of stakeholders to curb fake news engineered by unpatriotic individuals.

“Fake news is a threat to national security and all hands must be on deck to check it. Managing this process requires in part, concerted efforts.

“We have noticed that your members have so far steered clear of fake news. We urge you to do more.

“GOCOP should come out strongly in the battle against fake news which is clearly a challenge to the electoral process going forward.

“We are happy to note that you have your peer review mechanism using your leaders to regularly remind every member of the need for credible journalism.

“This is highly commendable. We urge you to extend this beyond GOCOP to serve as a bulwark against the menace of fake news,” he said.

The national interest is what INEC is all about, according to Yakubu, who added, “We shall not cater to any partisan whims and caprices. We promise to carry out our responsibilities with the utmost integrity and responsibility.

