Buhari govt accuses opposition of deploying fake news as campaign tools against APC

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has accused opposition parties of deploying fake news as campaign tools against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the accusation on Tuesday in Abuja during the fourth edition of the ‘President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard 2015-2023′ series, said opposition parties were so scared of the achievements of the APC and have resorted to using fake news to campaign.

While making his opening remarks at the event, Mohammed said the deployment of fake news as campaign tools by opposition parties was worrisome and must be ended.

He also cautioned the media against being used as purveyors of fake news and disinformation as they can set the country on fire.

“If the opposition has suddenly realised that they cannot match the ruling party in a free and fair election and have thus decided to weaponise fake news and disinformation, the media should not allow itself to be used for that nefarious purpose,” Mohammed said.

“We have all seen the damage done to elections in other climes by fake news and disinformation.

“No government will sit by and allow anyone or any organisation to use fake news and disinformation to sow the seeds of discord,” he added.

Read also:‘Buhari has created 24m jobs since 2015’, APC chieftain, Ayodele, claims

The minister further noted that “resorting to fake news and disinformation by a section of the media was becoming a great threat to the success of the 2023 general election.”

“It is generally assumed that thuggery, insecurity, vote buying, attack on INEC facilities, etc., are the biggest threats to the elections, but fake news and disinformation constitute an equally-potent threat because they are capable of hampering the success of the polls

“In recent times, we have all witnessed how a letter purportedly from INEC was used to cast aspersions on the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Shortly after that, the death of an innocent man was turned into a political tool to further attack the same APC candidate.

“Of course, there have been other cases similar to the two I have just enumerated. This is a dangerous development which must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now