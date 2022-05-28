Politics
INEC boss, Yakubu, a lackey of APC —Sowore
Activist and contender for the 2023 presidency under the platform of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its extension of deadline for primaries of political parties.
The human rights activist described Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC’s boss, as a lackey of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
INEC had approved an extension of deadline for political parties’ primaries by six days on Friday, following its meeting with some political parties that pleaded for more time to finalize their primaries.
The extension made the APC to shift its presidential primaries hitherto scheduled for Sunday.
Read also: Sowore alleges plots by INEC chairman, others to attack him
This development has enraged Nigerians feeling that the decision by INEC was to manipulate the electoral processes in favour of the ruling party.
Sowore, who reacted in a tweet on Saturday, said Nigerians should not expect credible elections in 2023.
The tweet read: I “Always maintain that INEC’s Prof Mahmood Yakubu is a lackey of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), now eyes are opening. He has done everything to sustain impostors on African Action Congress’ (ACC) way on behalf of APC. Forget a free and fair election under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.”
