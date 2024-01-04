INEC publishes ‘Notice of Election’ for rerun on legislative seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, published the ‘Notice of Elections’ for bye-elections arising from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly as well as court-ordered rerun elections.

The notice which was signed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, states: “In accordance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, and in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bye Elections and Court-Ordered Rerun Elections scheduled for 3rd February 2024, the Commission today published the Notice for the elections”.

There are 35 constituencies affected by the court-ordered elections while three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units.

The elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

