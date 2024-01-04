INSECURITY: Ngige blames govs, accuses them of converting security votes for personal use

Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has launched a scathing attack on state governors, blaming their misuse of security funds for the continued insecurity situation across Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ojoto Ofala Festival in Anambra on Wednesday, Ngige levelled accusations that governors “erroneously believe security votes are pocket money for them,” and divert them from their intended purpose, thus contributing to the current security crisis.

“Security votes are meant to be spent by state governors to stabilize security in their different states,” Ngige emphasized, dispelling the notion that such funds are personal slush funds.

“They are not pocket money, but some governors have converted them to personal money,” he declared, drawing a direct link between misappropriation and the deteriorating security situation.

Read Also: Reno Omokri claims Nigerians spend $1bn on gambling daily, demands ban of sports betting

“Security is like information, publicity, when you are spending money on publicity, you won’t see it, it is not tangible, but you will see the effect. If you put stability in your security, you will see prosperity following it, because there will be economic activities.

“Insecurity has made economic activities to be destabilised in the South-East zone in the past 18 months, coupled with the sit-at-home; and all these activities by non-state actors who hide under the camouflage of Nnamdi Kanu to perpetrate criminality.”

Ngige’s remarks, delivered to journalists, represent a bold critique of state leadership and raises critical questions about accountability and resource allocation in tackling insecurity. His assertion that diverting security funds weakens the fight against crime and violence challenges governors to prioritize their responsibilities in ensuring public safety.

The issue of security vote usage has long been shrouded in opacity, with concerns about lack of transparency and oversight persisting. Ngige’s intervention, coming from a figure with experience in both state and federal administrations, adds fuel to the debate and demands a serious examination of how security resources are managed at the state level.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now