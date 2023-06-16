There was a betrayal!, Yari expresses outrage over outcome of NASS elections

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a contender for the position of 10th Assembly Senate President, on Thursday, claimed that he was betrayed by the results of the leadership election.

Senator Godswill Akpabio won 63 votes, leaving his opponent, Yari, with 46, during the senators’ voting for the presiding officers during the 10th Assembly’s inaugural session.

Despite the fact that the All Progressive Congress’ National Working Committee had nominated Jibrin Barau and Akpabio for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively, Yari had actively campaigned and kicked against the party’s choice.

Yari ran against Akpabio for the position of Senate President but lost after ignoring all requests from the party and boasting of having the support of 70% of senators.

At a media briefing, Yari responded to his loss by saying he felt misled by the election’s results.

Senator Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state said, “I can say there was a betrayal because as we were taking stock at 3 am on Tuesday before the election, we took stock of over 76 people in our team.

“We took into cognisance that there could be a fall out of about 15 and we had agreed that if that happens, we would comfortably still have about 61 people.

“But what we got was the reverse and yes, I felt betrayed over that outcome.”

Senator Yari, however, stated that he was ready to work with the Senate President to serve Nigerians and build the institution of the National Assembly.

He said, “Life is a circle and as a Muslim, God had decided who would be the president of the Senate for the 10th Assembly and I have no reason not to accept what God has decided.

“I gave the Senate president, the assurance that we are going to work together as a team to protect the institution that we have.

“Also, I have a discussion with my team; I told them for the task ahead of us, we have to support the leadership so that Nigeria can grow better.”

