News
Court restrains EFCC, DSS from arresting ex-Gov Yari ahead of National Assembly inauguration
Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from detaining former Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for alleged corruption.
The commission arrested the former governor last year over an alleged N22 billion fraud relating to the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).
The judge, who gave the order while ruling on a motion marked: FHC/ANJ/CS/785/23 filed by Yari’s counsel, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) also restrained the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) from taking a similar action pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.
The plaintiff, who is vying for the senate president position, had in the suit urged the court to grant an order restraining the respondents and their officials from arresting him or prevent him from participating in the proclamation of the 10th Senate by President Bola Tinubu on June 13.
He alleged that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had resorted to the use of EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to harass him ahead of the inauguration of the new National Assembly when the presiding officers would be elected by the lawmakers.
The Justice adjourned further hearing on the matter till June 8.
Join the conversation
Investigations
