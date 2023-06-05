NLC suspends planned fuel subsidy strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the planned nationwide strike slated for Wednesday.

The Congress took the decision at a meeting with the Federal Government representatives on Monday night in Abuja.

The NLC had on June 2 given the federal government a five-day ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol or face a nationwide strike following the hike in product pump price by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on the end of the subsidy regime during his inaugural address last Monday was trailed by the return of long queues at filling stations and a sudden increase in petrol prices by marketers.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, broke the news on the suspension of the strike to journalists shortly after the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the parties agreed that the NLC must suspend notice of strike immediately to allow further consultations on the matter.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, confirmed the development in a chat with journalists.

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, had earlier on Monday restrained the organised labour from going ahead with the strike.

