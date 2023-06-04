Fuel subsidy: NLC absent as Nigerian govt meets TUC, Tinubu to set up committee on minimum wage

The Federal Government on Sunday met with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a bid to resolve the crisis trailing the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting in Abuja, said the federal government would consider the Congress push for a review of the minimum wage and other demands.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, led the congress executives to the meeting.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was not represented at the session.

The NLC had given the federal government till Wednesday to revert to the old prices of petrol or risk a nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy.

READ ASLO: NLC declares nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal

The presidential spokesman said the federal government was also considering tax holidays for workers.

He added that President Tinubu would set up a tripartite committee to include states, organised labour and the private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage and reach an amicable solution on the matter.

Alake also dismissed rumours of disagreement with NLC over its demand for a review of the minimum wage or insistence on the return to the old fuel pump price.

On his part, the TUC president urged the government to revert to the old pump price in the interest of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now