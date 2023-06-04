News
Fuel subsidy: NLC absent as Nigerian govt meets TUC, Tinubu to set up committee on minimum wage
The Federal Government on Sunday met with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a bid to resolve the crisis trailing the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.
The spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting in Abuja, said the federal government would consider the Congress push for a review of the minimum wage and other demands.
The TUC President, Festus Osifo, led the congress executives to the meeting.
However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was not represented at the session.
The NLC had given the federal government till Wednesday to revert to the old prices of petrol or risk a nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy.
READ ASLO: NLC declares nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal
The presidential spokesman said the federal government was also considering tax holidays for workers.
He added that President Tinubu would set up a tripartite committee to include states, organised labour and the private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage and reach an amicable solution on the matter.
Alake also dismissed rumours of disagreement with NLC over its demand for a review of the minimum wage or insistence on the return to the old fuel pump price.
On his part, the TUC president urged the government to revert to the old pump price in the interest of Nigerians.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...