Makinde talks tough, says no more thuggery, hooliganism street trading in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has read the riot act to residents of the state, declaring that he will not condone any act of indiscipline, thuggery and hooliganism in his second term in office.

Makinde stated this during the thanksgiving church service held at Saint Peter’s Cathedral Church, Aremo in Ibadan, the state capital, in commemoration of his second term victory. While declarkng that the era of thuggery had gone in the state, Makinde vowed that the government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, thuggery and hooliganism that can disrupt the prevailing peace in the state. He said: “On the issue of security, there cannot be development when there is no peace. During the election, no one can say that he was beaten or molested. I went to the parks and garages and told them that I would find a way to merge them together, but someone said that he cannot work with them.

Read also: Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s ruling on sacked Oyo local council chairmen “We cannot have two governors in the state. All the bad ones, we will deal with them. We are on top of the situation. You have given me the opportunity of second term. I thank you and God for giving me the opportunity to serve another term. I stand before you today to say that the second term will be better than the first term. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I want the church to pray for me so that I can finish it strong.” The governor further declared that his administration would no longer tolerate street trading and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the roads, warning that whoever was caught would face the full wrath of the law. “We need to upgrade our lifestyle, especially dumping of refuse on the median of roads, dumping of refuses at every junction and street trading because we want investors to come.

“If we want the state to rival Lagos State, then we have to change our lifestyle. Do not say that Makinde is wicked in this second term. We will provide an atmosphere to ensure that people comply”, Makinde added.