Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s ruling on sacked Oyo local council chairmen

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sought the review of a Supreme Court’s order on the payment of salaries and allowances of local government chairmen and councilors sacked in 2019.

In a notice of appeal filed at the Appeal Court, Abuja, Makinde urged the court to reverse the order made by the Supreme Court in 2021.

He filed the applications alongside the Oyo State Attorney General and five others, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The plaintiffs urged the appellate court to reverse the April 27 order made by Justice A. O. Ebong of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in furtherance of the Supreme Court judgment.

The ex-local officials led by Bashorun Mojeed Ajuwan had during the period approached the apex court to reverse the governor’s decision and demanded payment of their salaries.

In a judgement delivered on May 7, 2021, the Supreme Court declared Makinde’s decision to sack the council officials less than 19 months into their three-year tenure as unlawful.

The court ordered Makinde to pay the salaries and entitlements of the sacked officials from May 29, 2019, to May 11, 2022, when the respective tenures would end.

It also awarded N20 million cost in favour of the sacked officials.

After the ruling, Makinde agreed to pay the sacked officials N4.9 billion but paid N1.5 million in 2022, leaving an outstanding N3.4 billion.

The appellate court has fixed June 8 for the hearing of the appeal.

