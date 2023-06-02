News
NLC declares nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal
The Nigeria Labour Congess (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike from next Wednesday, over the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.
This comes amid fuel shortages across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.
NLC President Joe Ajaero made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Friday.
He said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had up until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol.
Ajaero continued by saying that if the Federal Government didn’t comply with the deadline, there would be nationwide demonstrations that would last forever.
“The fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu had declared during his inaugural speech.
The president’s announcement caused a nearly immediate resurrection of fuel lines across the nation as Nigerians scavenged for the expensive product.
