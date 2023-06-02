Saudi club Al-Hilal announce Ighalo departure

Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have announced that former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will leave the club.

Al Hilal made the announcement on their Twitter handle: “Thanks @ighalojude 🦅 Wishing you good luck and success 💙 #AlHilal.”

Read Also: Ighalo wins Saudi King’s Cup with Al-Hilal

Ighalo joined Al Hilal in January 2022, and finished his first season as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals.

He helped the club win the Saudi Professional League in the 2021/22 season as well as the King Cup in 2023.

Ighalo also helped the club reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year where they lost.

In his final season at the club, Ighalo scored 21 goals, made two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

