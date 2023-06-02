News
Saudi club Al-Hilal announce Ighalo departure
Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have announced that former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will leave the club.
Al Hilal made the announcement on their Twitter handle: “Thanks @ighalojude 🦅 Wishing you good luck and success 💙 #AlHilal.”
Thanks @ighalojude 🦅
Wishing you good luck and success 💙#AlHilal pic.twitter.com/KgOJAU3kkx
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) June 1, 2023
Read Also: Ighalo wins Saudi King’s Cup with Al-Hilal
Ighalo joined Al Hilal in January 2022, and finished his first season as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals.
He helped the club win the Saudi Professional League in the 2021/22 season as well as the King Cup in 2023.
Ighalo also helped the club reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year where they lost.
In his final season at the club, Ighalo scored 21 goals, made two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...