Gov Yusuf urges marketers to revert to old fuel price

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, urged petroleum marketers to revert to previous prices of petroleum products in the state.

The governor, who made the call in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, appealed to the marketers to revert to the old price template since many of them still had old products in stock.

Fuel marketers raised the price of the product to as high as N750 per litre following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on the removal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural address last Monday.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had since approved an upward review in the pump price of petroleum products nationwide.

Yusuf said: “To reduce the needless hardship on the state’s citizens, the marketers should exercise some restraint and quickly reopen all filling stations with available products in stock to sell at the former price.

“As a concerned governor, I am disheartened to see our dear people of Kano suffering as a result of an unjustified fuel hike, and the situation must be stopped right away.”

