NLC rules out fuel subsidy protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ruled out a nationwide protest over the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the congress planned to organise nationwide protest following the return of queues at filling stations and an increase in the prices of petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour on the fuel subsidy crisis ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.

However, the parties agreed to meet again in the coming days to find a lasting solution to the issue.

The Head of Information and Public Affairs at the NLC, Mr. Benson Upah, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media claiming that the NLC would begin protest action on June 2 against the increase in the pump price of petrol.

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action on June 2.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for June 2 to deliberate on the price issue.”

Upah assured that the NLC would keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after its meetings.

