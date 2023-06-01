Gov Kefas dissolves cabinet, boards left behind by predecessor in Taraba

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Thursday, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Yusuf Sanda, who confirmed the development in a statement in Jalingo, said his principal also dissolved boards and parastatals in the state.

READ ALSO: New Taraba governor, Kefas, sacks LG caretaker committee chairmen

He equally sacked advisers and Senior Special Assistants that served in the administration of former governor Darius Ishaku from 2015 to last Monday.

The former governor had on Monday handed over the control of Taraba to Kefas without dissolving the state executive council.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now