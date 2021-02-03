Latest Politics

EFCC quizzes ex-gov Yari for alleged illegal dealings

February 3, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged illegal financial dealings.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Yari was quizzed by the commission’s operatives in Lagos.

He, however, said the ex-governor was allowed to go home after the interrogation.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had last month ordered the final forfeiture of N248million belonging to Yari to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: EFCC allegedly raids ex-Governor Yari’s home in Zamfara

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court and alleged that the funds were illegally taken from Zamfara State coffers during his tenure as governor of the state from 2011 to 2019.

The funds, according to the commission, were domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

However, Yari has appealed the verdict at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

