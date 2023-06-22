Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 22, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Expert presents documents in support of Obi’s petition against Tinubu at tribunal
A cyber security expert, Dr. Chibuike Ugwuoke, on Wednesday, tendered documents in support of a petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more
2. ‘It’s laughable for Kanu’s family to sack lawyers they did not hire’ — IPOB
The pro-Biafran leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still represented legally by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, according to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more
3. Absence of prosecution counsel stalls alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s trial
The absence of the prosecution counsel on Wednesday stalled the trial of the alleged bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more
4. Court picks October 23 for hearing of Diezani’s suit against EFCC
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed October 23 for the hearing of a suit by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, challenging the forfeiture of her assets to the Federal Government.Read more
5. Bill Gates urges Nigerian govt to improve investment in health, agriculture, others
The Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to improve investment in health and other areas of the nation’s economy.Read more
6. I added value to policing in Nigeria, ex-IGP, Usman Baba, claims
The immediate former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, said he is leaving the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) better than he met it.Read more
7. Foreign reserves drop by 1.86% since Buhari’s exit. What you should know
Nigeria’s foreign reserves down by 1.86 per cent since President Bola Tinubu took over from Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.Read more
8. NGX: Afromedia, Unity Bank among top gainers as investors make N116.4bn
Investors in Unity Bank, Afromedia and other entities in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N116.48 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
9. EFCC warns movie, skit producers on unathorised use of brand
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday warned movie and skit producers against unauthorised use of its branded jackets, symbols, and other accoutrements.Read more
10. Bendel Insurance defeat Rangers to emerge winners of Federation Cup
Bendel Insurance defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 on Thursday evening to win the 2023 Nigeria Federation Cup.Read more
