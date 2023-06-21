News
Court picks October 23 for hearing of Diezani’s suit against EFCC
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed October 23 for the hearing of a suit by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, challenging the forfeiture of her assets to the Federal Government.
In the suit, the ex-minister asked the court to grant an order extending the time within which to set aside the public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the sale of the properties.
The judge fixed the date after Alison-Madueke’s lawyer, Benson Igbanoi, and his EFCC counterpart, M.D. Baraya, regularised their processes on the matter.
READ ALSO: Alleged corruption: Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant
The court had last year ordered the final forfeiture of two houses valued at $2,674,418 and N380 million belonging to the ex-minister following an application by the commission.
Other affected assets include a black BMW saloon and a black Jaguar saloon car valued at N36 million.
The EFCC had in 2021 declared Alison-Madueke, who fled the country after the 2015 general election, wanted for alleged corruption during her time as minister of petroleum resources.
