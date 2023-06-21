Politics
Expert presents documents in support of Obi’s petition against Tinubu at tribunal
A cyber security expert, Dr. Chibuike Ugwuoke, on Wednesday, tendered documents in support of a petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the presidential election petition tribunal.
Obi and his party are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election in a petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023.
President Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.
At the resumed hearing of the petition, Obi’s counsel, Mr. Patrick Ikweato (SAN) told the court that Ugwuoke had data to nullify results of the election in some polling units.
Ugwuoke also tendered a press statement issued by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on November 11, 2022, as an exhibit.
The Counsel for INEC, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), however, objected to the invitation of the witness even before he was announced.
READ ALSO: Tribunal turns down Tinubu, APC’s request to halt APM’s petition
He argued that the petitioner served the respondents with Ugwuoke’s statement only a few minutes before the panel went into session and that respondents needed time to study the same to be able to cross-examine the witness.
Counsel for Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) who represented Shettima and APC aligned with Mahmoud’s argument.
They objected to the admissibility of Obi’s witness and his documents, arguing that they would state their reasons in their final addresses.
The panel, however, admitted the documents as exhibits.
Ugwuoke is expected to testify before the tribunal on Thursday.
