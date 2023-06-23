Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 23, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. DSS warns on possible terror attacks during Sallah celebration

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday alerted Nigerians on possible terror attacks during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.Read more

2. INEC to begin review of 2023 elections in July

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the review of the 2023 general election in July.Read more

3. Atiku’s witness alleges INEC deleted results on 110 BVAS machines in FCT

Hitler Nwala, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witness, on Thursday, told the presidential election petition tribunal that the results of the February 25 election on all the 110 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines he inspected in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were deleted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. Enugu tribunal invites Gov Mbah to testify in certificate forgery petition

The Enugu State governorship election petitions tribunal has invited Governor Peter Mbah to appear on Friday and testify in the petition demanding his removal from office over the alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.Read more

5. Fuel subsidy removal, forex reforms will affect corruption in Nigeria, Moghalu defends Tinubu

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said the foreign exchange (Forex) reforms and fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu are a significant blow to corruption in both sectors.Read more

6. Lagos Blue rail line begins operation in August

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said on Thursday the Mass Transit Blue Line rail system would begin operations in August.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N786.1bn for May

The federal government, 36 states, and 774 local government councils in the country on Thursday shared N786.16 billion as revenue allocation for the month of May.Read more

8. NGX: Market cap down by N61.3bn as Wapic, UBA lead trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.18 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. Job-seeker sentenced to one year in prison for cyber fraud

Justice Olubusola Okunuga of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced a job-seeker, Lukman Ibrahim, to one-year imprisonment over possession of fraudulent documents.Read more

10. Chelsea owners buy majority stake in Strasbourg

Owners of English Premiership club Chelsea have agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in French Ligue 1 club Racing Strasbourg.Read more

