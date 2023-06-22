NGX: Market cap down by N61.3bn as Wapic, UBA lead trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.18 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N61.35 billion dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N32.30 trillion to N32.24 trillion at the end of business on the trading floor today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index crashed by 112.69 basis points to close at 59,211.26, down from 59,323.95 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 615.91 million shares valued at N6.61 billion in 7,459 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 643.03 million shares worth N6.10 billion traded by shareholders in 7,806 deals the previous day.

NEM led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.63 kobo to end trading at N6.93 kobo from N6.30 kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained N0.10 kobo to move from N1.01 to N1.11 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation gained N0.75 kobo to close at N8.45 kobo, above its opening price of N7.70 kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price was up by 9.30 percent, moving from N0.86 kobo to N0.94 kobo per share.



Africa Prudential recorded a N0.55 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N6.05 to N6.60 kobo per share.

Lasaco topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.26 kobo to drop from N2.60 kobo to N2.34 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped by 9.84 million to end trading at N0.55 kobo from N0.61 kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.22 kobo from N1.35 kobo per share.

NSLTECH’s share dropped from N0.42 kobo to N0.38 kobo per share after losing 9.52 percent during trading.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.29 kobo to drop from N3.20 kobo to N2.91 kobo per share.

Wapic led the day’s trading with 97.14 million shares valued at N91.25 million.

UBA followed with 48.10 million shares worth N546.63 million.

Universal Insurance sold 43.41 million shares worth N9.62 million.

GTCO traded 34.60 million shares valued at N1.09 billion, while Access Corporation sold 32.87 million shares valued at N487.21 million.

