Atiku’s witness alleges INEC deleted results on 110 BVAS machines in FCT

Hitler Nwala, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witness, on Thursday, told the presidential election petition tribunal that the results of the February 25 election on all the 110 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines he inspected in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were deleted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwala, a forensic analyst, stated this when he was being led in evidence by the PDP counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

The witness, however, said he did not know at what point the results were deleted on the machines.

Under cross-examination by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), the forensic analyst said he attached a standard device to the machine to arrive at the conclusion.

When he was informed that the inspection of 110 BVAS out of 3,163 machines deployed in the FCT represented only 3.4 percent of the total number of BVAS deployed in the FCT and 0.06 percent of such deployed nationwide, Nwala admitted that he only compiled the report and didn’t take out time to calculate the percentages.

The panel, thereafter, adjourned the hearing of the petition till Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now