Job-seeker sentenced to one year in prison for cyber fraud

Justice Olubusola Okunuga of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced a job-seeker, Lukman Ibrahim, to one-year imprisonment over possession of fraudulent documents.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Abdulrasheed Alabi, told the court that the convict sometime in April had in his possession several fraudulent documents with intent to defraud.

He said one of the documents was a record of his conversation with a member of his syndicate which showed how he fraudulently harvested the personal information of unsuspecting victims and sold them for an agreed sum.

Alabi added that Ibrahim was one of the suspects arrested by the commission at Osapa London in the Lekki area of Lagos in April.

The judge sentenced the convict following his guilty plea to the charge.

Okunuga, however, gave Ibrahim an option of a N1 million fine.

She also ordered that items recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge said: “The defendant is hereby ordered to sign an undertaking with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) never to be involved in any economic and financial crimes within and outside Nigeria.”

