Fire razes Ogun Plank Market

Fire on Thursday morning razed the Olusesi Plank Market in the Ado-Odo, Ota local government area of Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the fire which started at about 10:00 a.m. was caused by a power surge from a nearby shop and spread to the market.

Emergency responders including men of the state fire service were quickly mobilized to the scene to put out the inferno before it spread to other facilities in the area.

The spokesman for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, also confirmed the incident.

He said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

