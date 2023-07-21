NULGE wants 300% salary increase due to fuel subsidy removal 

To cushion the effect of inflation caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), on Thursday, called for 300 per cent increment in the minimum wage for workers across all sectors.

NULGE made the demand in a communique jointly signed by its National President, Mr Ambali Olatunji, and General Secretary, Mr Isah Gambo at the end of its regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the union, the 300 per cent rise was imperative considering the inflation necessitated by the removal of fuel subsidy on local government staff.

The communique further stated that it is the position of NULGE that there should be 300 per cent rise in the minimum wage for all Local Government workers and other public servants including private sector workers.

The union further stated that considering the overbearing posture of the state governors on local government which had left it prostrate in the country, there was need for state of emergency to be declared on local government administration.

Read also: CBN under probe for withholding excess crude investment

This, the NULGE said would address the infrastructural decay, poverty and state of unemployment across the local governments in the country, adding that government as a matter of urgency should create a special intervention fund to take care of the aforementioned social welfare and infrastructural decay through the Ministry of Special Duty.

The union further stated that the proposed fund should be able to carter for projects and programmes in conjunction with local government.

It further called on the federal government to establish a special agency to collaborate with the local government administration in administering the fund for the development and the transformation of the rural areas, adding that considering the state of insecurity that had affected food production in the country, the local government administration should be assisted in establishing special vigilante to protect farmers.

The Union, however, acknowledged the efforts of federal and state governments to cushion the effect of the economic policies on citizens, urging the government to utilise the 800 million dollars from World Bank to provide mass transit and other interventions especially in the auto-mobile spare parts companies, to carter for the transport need of the masses.

“This will discourage importation, alternate energy provision (CNG), vocational skill acquisition centers for youth and women,” NULGE said, advising government to give tax rebate/holiday for low income earners and small scale entrepreneurs, as a way of encouraging and sustaining their businesses.

The union also condemned the attacks on local government secretariats in Plateau, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states by gunmen noting that they were unwarranted.

While calling for urgent re-opening of the 17 local governments in Plateau shut down as a result of alleged political crisis, the union urged the SGF to expedite action on the scheme of service for the local government.

“It is the conviction of the union that autonomy for local governments remains the best way to return the country to the part of development and growth.

“This will translate to the direct funding of local governments without which no genuine national development can be achieved,” the union said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now