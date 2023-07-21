NANS gives Customs boss 7 days to end inflow of arms into Nigeria, fingers Ogun borders

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) a seven-day ultimatum to end what it called the reckless and unchecked inflow of arms and ammunitions into the country through the land borders.

NANS, which gave the ultimatum in a statement on Thursday, said that it was reliably informed that the ammunitions were smuggled in through Ogun state land borders.

The statement, signed by the Chairman, NANS, Joint Campus Committee, Damilola Simeon and the secretary of the committee, Ogunrombi Gbemileke called on the government to immediately order tight security around borders across the country.

The statement read in part: “We are outraged and appalled by the blatant failure of the Nigeria Customs Services, Ogun Area 1 Command, to curb this illicit trade, jeopardising the security and safety of the Nigerian people. Several months ago, we sounded the alarm about the unhindered smuggling of arms, but it was shamefully dismissed and branded as politically motivated by the customs authorities.

“Now, the truth is laid bare, as a truck loaded with dangerous firearms was recently apprehended by the Nigerian Army along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, mere kilometers away from the porous land border. We are not oblivious to the fact that the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command, has shown a shocking disregard for the security of our nation.”

The student body further stated it would not permit such blatant disregard for the security of other Nigerians.

“As the voice of Nigerian students in Ogun State and beyond, we unequivocally state that we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens. The lives and future of the Nigerian people are at stake, and we will not be silent observers while this menace engulfs our nation.”, the statement added.

The student body, however, urged the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command to “stop the inflow of arms and ammunition into Nigeria through land borders or face dire consequences.

“We give the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, a strict and non-negotiable ultimatum of seven working days to take decisive action and put an end to this dangerous trend.

“The Comptroller-General must as a matter of urgency within this time frame, embark on the immediate and compulsory reshuffling, redeployment and auditing of officers within the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command,” NANS said, demanding the probe and flushing out of erring officers and the appointment of credible, hardworking, and committed individuals who will prioritise the safety and security of the nation over any other consideration.

NANS also threatened to mobilise students on protests should the government fail to take adequate measures.

“Failure to comply with our demands within the stipulated time frame will leave us with no choice but to take drastic measures.

“We will not hesitate to mobilize Nigerian students and concerned citizens to embark on peaceful but forceful protests at the Customs Area 1 office and other relevant locations. Our protests will disrupt their operations and bring national attention to their incompetence and negligence,” NANS said.

