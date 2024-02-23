Customs to begin direct sale of 25kg of rice at N10k to poor Nigerians with, NIN

Needy Nigerians will from today, Friday, February 23, 2024 be able to purchase food items like rice, beans, millet, guinea corn, soya beans and garri at discounted price, the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has announced.

However, to be eligible to participate in the exercise, a beneficiary must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi said that each 25kg of rice will be sold at the discounted rate of N10,000.

Addressing journalists during the demonstration of the exercise which kicks off Friday at the Zone A Headquarters of the service, Harvey Road, Yaba on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Adeniyi disclosed that six items will be on sale during the exercise at different designated customs locations across the country.

According to the Customs boss, the pilot exercise will kick off at Zone A Headquarters of the service Friday, February 23rd, 2023.

“The intention is to reach out directly to members through these organized structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise.

“To ensure the security and integrity of this initiative, NCS has put in place comprehensive measures. These measures encompass robust security protocols throughout the process. Our officers will be closely monitoring the entire supply chain to prevent any misuse or diversion of the food items.

“We have established strict guidelines and eligibility criteria to ensure that the items are distributed only to those in genuine need. Additionally, we will be working closely with relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the terms of this program,” he said

Adeniyi emphasized that the NCS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains dedicated to executing its duties with excellence, transparency, and accountability.

The organization is committed to fostering a culture of integrity and ethical conduct, contributing to sustainable development, competitiveness, and inclusive growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He urged the public to report any misuse or unauthorized resale of seized food items, as the NCS is determined to take decisive action against violations.

“We urge Nigerians to report any incidents of misuse or unauthorized resale of the seized food items. NCS is fully committed to transparency and accountability in this process, and we will not hesitate to take decisive action against any individuals or entities found to be in violation of the terms of this program,” he added.

By Babajide Okeowo

