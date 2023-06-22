Metro
Police arrest suspected cultists, traffic robbers others in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 32 suspected criminals in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday, said they include 17 cultists, 11 traffic robbers, two armed robbers, and two impersonators.
He added that two of the suspects belonged to a gang using police uniforms to kidnap young men driving flashing cars and labelling them as Yahoo Boys.
The suspects, according to him, were arrested at Oshodi while acting as traffic managers and attempting to arrest a woman for an alleged traffic offence.
The spokesman said: “The woman raised an alarm that led to their arrest, while their accomplices escaped.
“The command had been on the trail of the suspects after a viral video called the attention of the police and members of the public to their criminal activities.”
