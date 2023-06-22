Police arrest suspected cultists, traffic robbers others in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 32 suspected criminals in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday, said they include 17 cultists, 11 traffic robbers, two armed robbers, and two impersonators.

He added that two of the suspects belonged to a gang using police uniforms to kidnap young men driving flashing cars and labelling them as Yahoo Boys.

The suspects, according to him, were arrested at Oshodi while acting as traffic managers and attempting to arrest a woman for an alleged traffic offence.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected cultists in Lagos

The spokesman said: “The woman raised an alarm that led to their arrest, while their accomplices escaped.

“The command had been on the trail of the suspects after a viral video called the attention of the police and members of the public to their criminal activities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now