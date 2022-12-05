Four Nigerians arrested in UK, Sweden for alleged cyber fraud

Security agents in Sweden and United Kingdom have arrested four Nigerians for alleged cyber fraud committed in the United States.

The US Department of Justice confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

The agency listed the quartet as Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle Oyenbanjo, and Kazeem Olanrewaju Runsewe.

The suspects, according to USDOJ, were also indicted for aggravated identity theft.

Taylor, Adafin, and Runsewe were arrested on November 30 while Oyebanjo was nabbed on December 1.

The defendants face at least a 20-year imprisonment each if convicted.

The statement read: “The United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the unsealing of four indictments charging Akinola Taylor (Nigeria), Olayemi Adafin (United Kingdom), Olakunle Oyebanjo (Nigeria), and Kazeem Olanrewaju Runsewe (Nigeria), with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, filing false claims with the United States, theft of public money or property, and aggravated identity theft.

“Taylor, Adafin, and Runsewe were each arrested on November 30, 2022, and Oyebanjo was arrested on December 1, 2022. Taylor, Adafin, and Oyebanjo were apprehended in London, United Kingdom, and Runswewe was apprehended in Malmo, Sweden. Each will face extradition proceedings. In conjunction with the arrests, foreign authorities conducted searches of the residences of Taylor and Runsewe.

“If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud count, as well as additional penalties for the remaining counts. The indictments also notify the defendants that the United States intends to forfeit assets which are alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the offence.”

