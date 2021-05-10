 UK’s most wanted man arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

International

UK’s most wanted man arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run

Published

2 hours ago

on

UK’s most wanted man arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run

One of UK’s most wanted men, Michael Moogan, has been arrested in Dubai after spending eight years on the run, using a series of false identities to evade arrest.

Moogan, 35, from Croxteth, Liverpool, was arrested on Sunday and is suspected of involvement in an international drug trafficking plot to import cocaine from South America into Europe.

He was one of three British men linked by police to a cafe in the Netherlands that was being used as a front for negotiations between drug smugglers and cartels.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that the gangs met at the Cafe de Ketel in Rotterdam, which was not open to the public and could only be entered via a security system, to discuss plans to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK and other European countries every week.

However, when the business was raided in 2013, only one of the men, Robert Hamilton, 71, from Manchester, could be found. He was jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The other man, Robert Gerard, 57, handed himself in to the NCA after three years on the run, claiming the pressure was too much on him. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was jailed in 2017 for 14 years.

Read also: ALLEGED CYBER FRAUD: Dubai Police hand over Hushpuppi to FBI

Moogan used several false identities and kept away from CCTV cameras to evade capture, according to the National crime Agency and Dubai Police.

Moogan is the 86th person arrested under the NCA’s Operation Captura, a campaign run with Crimestoppers.

NCA Director of Investigations Nikki Holland said of the arrest:

“This arrest is the result of years of investigation involving a range of law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East.

“We are extremely grateful to those partners for their assistance in ensuring Moogan now faces justice and particularly, thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to track him down. He will be returned to the United Kingdom to face trial.

“This case should serve as a warning to others on the run from the NCA; we have a global reach, we never give up and they can never rest easy.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports14 hours ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports15 hours ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Sports19 hours ago

Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Sports21 hours ago

Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...

Latest Tech News

Tech35 mins ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech3 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech4 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech5 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...