News
Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, Beijing, others as best city to visit in 2024 (See list)
A few weeks after the Economist Intelligence Unit described Lagos State as the fourth worst city to live in the world, the state has been ranked as the 19th best city to visit in the world by Time Out, a global platform that publishes travel guides and magazines.
Lagos, South Africa’s Cape Town (ranked second) and Ghana’s Accra (44th) were the only African cities that made it to the list.
The criteria used to rate the cities include food (quality and affordability), culture, nightlife, how the city makes people feel, strong community vibes, access to green space, historic sites, and much more.
Time Out said it drew its conclusion from a survey of more than 20,000 city dwellers around the world, along with its network of editors.
The report encouraged global citizens to visit the city.
“Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city
“Both the city and its suburbs are expanding – just check out live-work-play concept Eko Atlantic City. Just out of town, Epe, on the north side of Lekki Lagoon, is experiencing a boom.
“When it comes to standard of living, Lagos has a lot going for it – 96 percent of locals are happy, 98 percent would call Lagos beautiful and the city got a 92 percent friendliness rating, too,” the report read.
READ ALSO:Traffic congestion: Report ranks Lagos worst in Africa
The report also highlighted Victoria Island’s trifecta of swanky resorts, food huts, and nightlife, Ikeja’s Kuti’s Bistro, owned by the legendary afrobeat family, for serving up “reliably delicious food”, and Oniru Beach as a relaxation spot.
See the full list.
New York City, United States
Cape Town, South Africa
Berlin, Germany
London, United Kingdom
Madrid, Spain
Mexico City, Mexico
Liverpool, UK.
Tokyo, Japan
Rome, Italy
Porto, Portugal
Paris, France
Mumbai, India
Lisbon, Portugal
Chicago, US
Manchester, UK
São Paulo, Brazil
Los Angeles, US
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Lagos, Nigeria
Melbourne, Australia
Naples, Italy
Singapore
Miami, US
Bangkok, Thailand
Lima, Peru
Budapest, Hungary
Beijing, China
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Montreal, Canada
Glasgow, UK
Sydney, Australia
Bueno Aires, Argentina
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Manila, Philippines
Seoul, South Korea
Hanoi, Vietnam
San Francisco, US
Barcelona, Spain
Abu Dhabi, UAE
New Orleans, US
Philadelphia, US
Austin, US
Boston, US
Accra, Ghana
Marseille, France
Taipei, Taiwan
Istanbul, Turkey
Osaka, Japan
Hong Kong, China
Vancouver, Canada
