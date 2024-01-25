Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, Beijing, others as best city to visit in 2024 (See list)

A few weeks after the Economist Intelligence Unit described Lagos State as the fourth worst city to live in the world, the state has been ranked as the 19th best city to visit in the world by Time Out, a global platform that publishes travel guides and magazines.

Lagos, South Africa’s Cape Town (ranked second) and Ghana’s Accra (44th) were the only African cities that made it to the list.

The criteria used to rate the cities include food (quality and affordability), culture, nightlife, how the city makes people feel, strong community vibes, access to green space, historic sites, and much more.

Time Out said it drew its conclusion from a survey of more than 20,000 city dwellers around the world, along with its network of editors.

The report encouraged global citizens to visit the city.

“Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city

“Both the city and its suburbs are expanding – just check out live-work-play concept Eko Atlantic City. Just out of town, Epe, on the north side of Lekki Lagoon, is experiencing a boom.

“When it comes to standard of living, Lagos has a lot going for it – 96 percent of locals are happy, 98 percent would call Lagos beautiful and the city got a 92 percent friendliness rating, too,” the report read.

READ ALSO:Traffic congestion: Report ranks Lagos worst in Africa

The report also highlighted Victoria Island’s trifecta of swanky resorts, food huts, and nightlife, Ikeja’s Kuti’s Bistro, owned by the legendary afrobeat family, for serving up “reliably delicious food”, and Oniru Beach as a relaxation spot.

See the full list.

New York City, United States

Cape Town, South Africa

Berlin, Germany

London, United Kingdom

Madrid, Spain

Mexico City, Mexico

Liverpool, UK.

Tokyo, Japan

Rome, Italy

Porto, Portugal

Paris, France

Mumbai, India

Lisbon, Portugal

Chicago, US

Manchester, UK

São Paulo, Brazil

Los Angeles, US

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lagos, Nigeria

Melbourne, Australia

Naples, Italy

Singapore

Miami, US

Bangkok, Thailand

Lima, Peru

Budapest, Hungary

Beijing, China

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Montreal, Canada

Glasgow, UK

Sydney, Australia

Bueno Aires, Argentina

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Manila, Philippines

Seoul, South Korea

Hanoi, Vietnam

San Francisco, US

Barcelona, Spain

Abu Dhabi, UAE

New Orleans, US

Philadelphia, US

Austin, US

Boston, US

Accra, Ghana

Marseille, France

Taipei, Taiwan

Istanbul, Turkey

Osaka, Japan

Hong Kong, China

Vancouver, Canada

