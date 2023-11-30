Tinubu meets UK monarch, King Charles, in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, met with the UK monarch, King Charles III, on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

A post on the President’s official X account confirming the meeting of the two leaders, said they had a productive engagement.

“I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate,” the post said.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at COP28.”

Tinubu jetted out of Nigeria for Dubai on Wednesday to attend the COP28 Climate Summit scheduled for 1st and 2nd December 2023, with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver” shortly after presenting the 2024 budget estimate before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

