Jigawa Police arrest woman, boyfriend, for burying newborn baby alive

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Balaraba Shehu, and her boyfriend, Amadu Sale, for allegedly burying their newborn baby alive.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, in a statement on Monday, said the woman who gave birth to the baby out of wedlock, conspired with Amadu to bury the newborn alive.

“On December 2, 2022, at about 23:50hrs, report at command’s disposal revealed that one Balaraba Shehu, 30-year-old, of Tsurma village, Kiyawa LGA, was suspected to have given birth and buried the newborn baby.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen mobilised and proceeded to the scene of the crime.

“On arrival, detectives swung into action and exhumed the newborn baby from a grave near a toilet in their residence and where the suspected mother buried it. The baby was rushed to General Hospital Dutse and certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The suspect was arrested and is now in police custody. Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one Amadu Sale, alias Dan Kwairo, 25-year-old, of Akar village in Kiyawa LGA.

“He (Amadu) was alleged to be responsible for the unwanted pregnancy and conspired to bury the baby after delivery,” Shiisu said.

The police spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, has directed that the case be transferred to the Investigative Department of the command, SCID Dutse, for further investigation.

“The suspects will be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

