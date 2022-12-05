Metro
Jigawa Police arrest woman, boyfriend, for burying newborn baby alive
The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Balaraba Shehu, and her boyfriend, Amadu Sale, for allegedly burying their newborn baby alive.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, in a statement on Monday, said the woman who gave birth to the baby out of wedlock, conspired with Amadu to bury the newborn alive.
“On December 2, 2022, at about 23:50hrs, report at command’s disposal revealed that one Balaraba Shehu, 30-year-old, of Tsurma village, Kiyawa LGA, was suspected to have given birth and buried the newborn baby.
READ ALSO:UNICEF says 74% of children in Jigawa dimensionally poor, deprived of basic rights
“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen mobilised and proceeded to the scene of the crime.
“On arrival, detectives swung into action and exhumed the newborn baby from a grave near a toilet in their residence and where the suspected mother buried it. The baby was rushed to General Hospital Dutse and certified dead by a medical doctor.
“The suspect was arrested and is now in police custody. Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one Amadu Sale, alias Dan Kwairo, 25-year-old, of Akar village in Kiyawa LGA.
“He (Amadu) was alleged to be responsible for the unwanted pregnancy and conspired to bury the baby after delivery,” Shiisu said.
The police spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, has directed that the case be transferred to the Investigative Department of the command, SCID Dutse, for further investigation.
“The suspects will be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law upon completion of the investigation,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...