Metro
Gunmen kidnap Benue commissioner, three others
The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Benue State, Ekpe Ogbu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen alongside three others including one of his in-laws, his driver and an aide, Honourable Agbo Ode.
According to the state police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the abduction of the commissioner on Sunday, the victims were kidnapped along David Mark Farm road after Akpa Otobi while on their way from Otukpo to Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of the state.
READ ALSO:Security operatives rescue three kidnap victims in Benue
The police image maker said Ogbu had attended a church programme where the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Abba Moro, dedicated his newly inaugurated campaign council at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo, and was going to his village in Ndekma at Utonkon District of Ado LGA at about 8:45pm when the gunmen struck.
She added that the commissioner’s official vehicle was seen and recovered at the scene of the abduction and taken to the Divisional Police office in Otukpo while the police commissioner has mandated a crack team of anti-kinapping unit to go after the abductors and rescue the victims.
