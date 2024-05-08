Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. APC directs members in Rivers Assembly to resume impeachment proceedings against Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State on Tuesday charged its members in the House of Assembly to resume impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

2. SERAP gives Nigerian govt 48 hours to reverse CBN’s 0.5% cybersecurity levy or face court action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a warning to the Federal Government to reverse the 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

3. NLC rejects CBN’s cybersecurity levy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the 0.5 (0.005) percent Cybersecurity Levy on electronic transfers introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

4. Tinubu to return from 15-day foreign trip Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria after a 15-day trip abroad on Wednesday.Read more

5. PRP kicks against CBN cybersecurity levy, says it’s heartless, ill-timed

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has joined other Nigerians and organisations that have kicked against the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to banks and other financial institutions in the country to deduct a 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy on electronic transfers.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

6. Edo Assembly speaker apologises for rowdy session caused by Shaibu’s allies’ suspension

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has tendered an unreserved apology for the altercation and rowdiness that arose during the plenary on Monday.Read more

7. Fuel scarcity: Despite glaring deficiency NNPCL says panic buying responsible, claims 30-day supply in stock

As Nigerians continue to groan under excruciating fuel scarcity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has said panic buying is responsible for the situation.Read more

8. Binance kicks against detention of executives, says Nigeria setting dangerous precedent

Following the detention of two executives of crypto platform, Binance, by the Nigerian government, Richard Teng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the platform has raised an alarm that Nigeria is setting a dangerous precedent.Read more

9. Amotekun arrests ex-convict, one other for alleged burglary in Osun

The South-West security network, the Amotekun Corps, has arrested two men for allegedly burglary in the state.Read more

10. Dortmund beat PSG to reach Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund have reached the UEFA Champions League final after holding on to beat Paris St-Germain in Paris on Tuesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now