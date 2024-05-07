Metro
Amotekun arrests ex-convict, one other for alleged burglary in Osun
The South-West security network, the Amotekun Corps, has arrested two men for allegedly burglary in the state.
The Amotekun Commander in the state, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), said in a statement the suspects – Yekini Sulikaleni, and Toheeb Yekini – were arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday for breaking into a shop in the Oje Oniyan area in Iwo town, Iwo local government area of the state.
He said: “The suspects were arrested after the operatives of Amotekun Iwo Command received a distress call around 11:30 a.m. about their operation.
“Our operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspects on the spot.
“The suspects during interrogation confessed to the crime and that it was not their first time committing such a crime.
“One of the suspects, Yekini Sulikaleni, added that he was a convict and had been sent to prison for the same act in the past.
“They have been handed over to the police for further interrogation and prosecution.”
