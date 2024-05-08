Ekiti varsity expels students captured in viral video beating colleague over failed relationship

The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), has suspended three female students who were caught in a viral video beating up a fellow student over an alleged failed relationship.

In the viral video which trended between Monday and Tuesday, a female identified as Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100 level Mass Communication student, is seen using a stick to beat up a fellow student identified as Gloria Ajayi, also a 100 level student in the same department.

In the video, the aggressor is heard saying she wanted to beat the victim to the extent of spilling her blood despite pleas from the victim.

“Let me draw blood from you easily or hardly. You called me bastard, you must be mad!

” I am waiting for who will stop me from not beating you till you bleed,” she went on as she continued beating the victim.

A female voice allegedly belonging to another student, is heard in the background of the video narrating the events surrounding the brutality.

”They are friends o. She is quite popular in the Mass Communication Department,” the voice revealed.

The video drew a lot of condemnation from Nigerians with many calling for a through investigation and punishment meted to the perpetrators of the violent act.

The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Adeniran Akinwale, in a statement, directed the Ikere Area Commander to liaise with the school’s management and ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action.

“The State Police Command is not unaware of a video circulating currently on social media where a female student of BOUESTI was seen assaulting and molesting her fellow female student. The Command describes the act as inhumane and unacceptable,” the CP said.

In reaction to the brewing controversy, the school management on Tuesday, also released a statement dishing out sanctions to the affected students.

The statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Temitope Akinbisoye, and posted on its official X handle said:

“It has come to our attention that a disturbing incident involving some students of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has surfaced on social media platforms.

“A video showing one Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI, an 18 year old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus has gone viral.

“In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the students who were captured in the viral video, appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024, for interrogations and appropriate recommendations, the report of which has been submitted to the University authorities.

“The University authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our University or by any of our constituents. Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our University.

“Having considered the report and recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, the University authorities have taken the following decisions:

Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.

Miss Genesis OSARO, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her Matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect. Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was EXONERATED. The duo of Miss Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Miss Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than excalating it on social media. Mr. Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was EXONERATED for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.

“The University will like to reiterate its zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline and avowed commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the University community.

We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.

Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of our University community. We will also reinforce our efforts to educate and promote respectful and responsible behaviour among our students.

We appreciate the concerns expressed by well-meaning individuals that justice must be served and culprits sanctioned.”

